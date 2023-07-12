STAY UPDATED

Thank you for joining us for two days of AI awesomeness!
December 11-12, 2024 | Javits Center, New York City

We look forward to welcoming you back in 2024.
Strengthen your strategy in the heartland of applied AI.

The AI Summit New York returns to the Javits Center, December 11-12, 2024.

Hear from enterprise leaders on the implementation opportunities and challenges of AI.

Everyone you need to know is coming. Check out the sample attendee list to see who you could meet.

Access unparalleled opportunities for discovery, amazing interactive demos, and an incredible line-up of technical solutions.

These are the tech-savvy business leaders, data wizards, and computing gurus who've taken part in The AI Summit Series recently.
The AI Summit New York - Promo Video

Dec 11-12, 2024
Javits Convention Center

AI Business News Logo

The AI Summit New York is supported by our sister publication AI Business.

Join 15,000 practitioners who already have a head start. Get the inside scoop on AI delivered directly to your inbox.

Latest News

  • Quantum Businesses Back New White House Directive

    Berenice Baker, Enter Quantum
    President Biden recently signed two presidential d ...

  • Studio 512 Interview

      "Austin has become a tech mecca and we felt it w ...
  • The Future of Emerging Tech: Driving Businesses, Projects, and Processes

    Jul 12, 2023
    Harnessing the power of intentionality and data an ...
  • Bridging the Gap Between IT and AI - A Vital Discussion That Could Shape Your AI Journey

    Nov 21, 2023
    Success with AI is all about the interplay between ...
  • Unlocking Cross-Functional Synergy in AI Development: A Deep Dive into Fostering Collaboration

    Nov 15, 2023
    Unlocking Cross-Functional Synergy in AI Developme ...
  • AI Implementation: From Buzzwords to Real Business Value

    Oct 25, 2023
    Is it wiser to focus on small wins and put AI to w ...
  • Unlocking the Power of Collective Intelligence in AI: Insights from Industry Leaders

    Oct 16, 2023
    In a rapidly advancing AI world, it is becoming in ...
  • Top 5 Stats from the Women in AI Report

    “Accelerating Gender Equality in Data, Analytics a ...
  • AI Governance Unveiled: Pioneering Ethical AI Transformation

    Oct 09, 2023
    Amid the rapid evolution of AI, an expert delves i ...
  • Charting the Future: Which Industries Will be Disrupted Most by AI?

    Oct 03, 2023
    From camera-first shopping experiences to personal ...
  • Reflections on Responsibility

    Jan 17, 2023
    Stratyfy Data Science Engineer Bogdan Loukanov att ...
  • Inside The AI Summit New York: Day 2

    Dec 08, 2022 Anastasia Yates
    With a curated conference program and a host of im ...

